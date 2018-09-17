MEDIA RELEASE

Council member Jen Ruggles announced that she will hold a public community meeting to speak with constituents about her recent decision to refrain from voting on legislation until the County Council’s attorney assures her, in writing, that she is not committing war crimes. It will be held Monday, September 24th at 6 p.m. at the Keaʻau Community Center.

The meeting stems from an announcement that Ruggles made on August 21st stating that she had come to understand that she may be in violation of her oath of office to uphold the U.S. Constitution and may be incurring criminal liability under both U.S. federal law and international law. Through her attorney, Stephen Laudig, she formally requested the County Office of Corporation Counsel provide her a proper legal opinion.

Ruggles says she wants her reasoning to be transparent and will have copies of the letters she had received that prompted her to make this decision, explain what brought her to take the action, and will answer questions they might have. Ruggles says she would also like to educate her constituents on their rights as protected persons under U.S. and international law, and share what work she has started to continue to represent and advocate on behalf of her district.

Ruggles says she hopes that constituents will take advantage of this opportunity and attend. There will be time reserved to ask questions and comment on this complex and profoundly implicating topic.

Jen Ruggles

Hawaii County Council

District 5, Puna

808-961-8263

