MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – The Nominating Committee of the Hawaii Supreme Court is accepting applications from attorneys who wish to serve as members of the Board of Bar Examiners. Applicants from all islands are invited to apply.

Appointed board members will serve three-year terms beginning November 1, 2018.

The Board of Examiners administers the process of admission to the Hawaii State Bar. It examines each applicant’s qualifications, knowledge of legal ethics, moral character, and administers a written examination.

Board members receive no compensation but may be reimbursed for travel and other expenses incidental to the performance of their duties.

Attorney applicants should submit a letter of interest along with a resume to:

Gayle J. Lau, Chair

Hawaii Supreme Court Nominating Committee

P.O. Box 26436

Honolulu, Hawaii 96825

The deadline to submit applications is October 1, 2018.

The Nominating Committee will provide recommendations to the Supreme Court, which makes the final selections.

