MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS ALONG PAʻAUILO MAUKA ROAD BETWEEN KULA KAHIKO ROAD AND PŌHĀKEA MAUKA ROAD AND ALSO ALONG KAʻAPAHU ROAD BETWEEN KULA KAHIKO ROAD AND PAʻAUILO MAUKA ROAD, AND ANY SIDE ROADS AND LANES; HĀMĀKUA, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Paʻauilo Mauka Road between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. William O’Neil, Jr., District Supervisor, at 887-3030

