By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews answered an 11:22 a.m. alarm Sunday (Sept 16) to a crash at the 83 mile-marker of Mamalahoa Highway south (Route 11) in Ka‘u.

Crews arrived to find a motorcycle and vehicle had a side-impact t-bone type crash. Two victims needed treatment with one sent by ambulance to Kona Community Hospital and other flown by Chopper Two to the same facility.

One lane of traffic was closed at the crash site for about three hours. The cause of the crash is undetermined.

