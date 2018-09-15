By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 9:35 a.m. alarm Saturday (Sept 15) for a structure fire located between Kinoole St. and Alenaio Lane in Hilo.

Crews found a two-story plantation style home on a post-and-pier foundation with the rear garage area engulfed in flames spreading fire through the home to the front, Kinoole Street, side and threatening fire to the neighboring homes.

The home is less than a block from the Central Fire Station and firefighters were on the scene in three minutes after responding to the alarm. Crews from multiple stations fought the blaze which was extensive and they had the fire under control by 10:15 a.m. and it was declared out at 12 noon. The neighboring homes suffered moderate fire damage from the blaze.

The damage of the support structures to the home in the fire caused a delay in firefighters searching for people but upon a secondary search, they found one fatality with all other occupants accounted for. Traffic on Kinoole St. was detoured through Kukuau St. during firefighting operations.

The Red Cross is seeing to the needs of those who escaped the blaze. The 3,500 square-foot home was destroyed at an approximate value of $525,00. The fire appears to have started in the rear garage of the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

