MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— VOLCANO ROAD/MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KURTISTOWN TO MOUNTAIN VIEW (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 15 and 17 in the vicinity of Huina Road to Oshiro Road on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

2) MOUNTAIN VIEW

Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between North Peck Road and North Oshiro Road, on Saturday, Sept. 15, and Monday, Sept. 17 through Friday, Sept. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., for drainage repairs.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 2.45 and 9.78 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waiaama Stream Bridge on Saturday, Sept. 15, through Friday, Sept. 21, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving.

2) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 3 and 8 in the vicinity of Wainaku to Papaikou on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

3) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 7.1 at Papaikou on Thursday, Sept. 20, through Friday, Sept. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 11) —

1) VOLCANO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating 24/7 lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions near Mile Marker 30 in the vicinity of Volcano National Park due to cracks in the road because of volcano activity.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) PAHOA (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Mile Markers 14 and 16 in the vicinity of Leilani Estates on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

— KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250) —

1) SOUTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between Mile Marker 7.2 and 9.2 on Monday, Sept. 17, through Friday, Sept. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail work.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



