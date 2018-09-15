 

   

Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 fundraiser

Photos Special to Hawaii 24/7 by David O. Baldwin

Ten person teams compete on pulling a 46,000 pound Roberts Hawaii motor coach bus the fastest at the Kona Commons shopping center Saturday, September 15, 2018.

