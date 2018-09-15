Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 fundraiser
Posted on September 15, 2018. Tags: kona, sowh
Photos Special to Hawaii 24/7 by David O. Baldwin
Ten person teams compete on pulling a 46,000 pound Roberts Hawaii motor coach bus the fastest at the Kona Commons shopping center Saturday, September 15, 2018.
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Bus ‘A Move Special Olympics West Hawaii 2018 event. 10 person teams compete on pulling a 46k pound Roberts Hawaii Motor Coach Bus the fastest at the Kona Commons Saturday, September 15, 2018. Photo courtesy of David O. Baldwin
Like this:
Like Loading...
Leave a Reply