MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — The joint federal/state/county disaster recovery center assisting residents with the Kilauea eruption recovery will be changing its hours next week.

The Disaster Recovery Center at the Pahoa Neighborhood Facility, 15-3022 Kauhale Street in Pahoa will adopt new hours beginning Monday, Sept. 17.

Current hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays.

New hours effective Monday, Sept. 17 are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Closed Saturdays and Sundays.

Survivors may also check the status of their case, update their information or upload any documents at DisasterAssistance.gov. Survivors can also contact FEMA at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay service may call 800-621-3362. The toll-free numbers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

For questions regarding SBA’s low-interest disaster loans and applications, call the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955.

