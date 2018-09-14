MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawaii, Department of Environmental Management, Wastewater Division, will be conducting a dye test of the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant outfall pipe.

The dye test will be completed Friday, September 21, 2018, and will provide information for inspection of the outfall pipe. The inspection is being done to confirm the integrity of repairs completed in 2017. Please see map for dye discharge location.

Process:

Yellow dye will be discharged in Puhi Bay, approximately 4,400 feet from the shoreline.

The dye may be visible at the ocean surface.

The dye is non-toxic, biodegradable, and is not harmful to the environment.

For further information, please call the County of Hawai’i Wastewater Division at

808-961-8279.

