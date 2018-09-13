MEDIA RELEASE

Surfer Ocean Donaldson Sargis at Honolii Beach Stan Lawrence of Orchidland Surf Boards at Sunset. Photo courtesy of Kai Bradley Stan Lawrence of Orchidland Surf Boards at Sunset Courtesy of Kai Bradley Beach. Photo courtesy of Bernie Baker

Everyone knows that surfing is the sport that has been most associated with Hawai‘i. Robert Duerr has been the epitome of the “waterman” chasing the waves around the world, making it his career on and off the water for the past 51 years. His vividly illustrated program at the Lyman Museum will be an epic journey through time and around the world of surfing, showing how it has affected lives and pop culture and given us heroes such as Duke Kahanamoku and Eddie Aikau.

Enjoy this one-of-a-kind presentation on two occasions:

7-8:30 p.m. Monday evening, September 17, 2018

3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 18, 2018

The nationally accredited and Smithsonian-affiliated Lyman Museum showcases the natural and cultural history of Hawai‘i. Located in historic downtown Hilo at 276 Haili Street, the Museum is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. For more information, call (808) 935-5021 or visit www.lymanmuseum.org

