MEDIA RELEASE

“Officer of the Year” Officer Adam Roberg “Officer of the Year” Candidates

The Kona Crime Prevention Committee has named Officer Adam Roberg as the “Officer of the Year.”

Officer Roberg was honored along with ten other officers at an awards ceremony yesterday, (September 12). Police Chief Paul K. Ferreira praised all of the officers for serving their communities with honor and distinction. He also had high praise for the families of the officers and thanked them for their support.

From (May 1, 2016, through May 1, 2017), Officer Roberg has investigated over 236 Criminal Incidents and made 111 total arrests. His own “C” Watch led the Kona District with 40% of all Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant, (OVUII), arrests in the Kona District. That equates to 178 arrests, 38 of which are Officer Roberg’s. That means 1 in every 13 arrests for OVUII in the entire Kona District for the patrol section is a direct result of his efforts.

Officer Roberg doesn’t limit himself to intoxicated drivers. While working his assigned patrol beat, he observes traffic violations, conducts vehicle stops and uses these opportunities to search for and unmask felony offenders. His investigations have led to the recovery of crystal methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and other related narcotics. The benefits of his proactive policing have led to the continuance of long-term investigations, investigated by Area II Vice, Criminal Investigation Section and the Juvenile Aid Section, resulting in the recovery of firearms, forfeiture investigations, recovery of stolen property and the identification of criminal offenders.

Officer Roberg has not just impacted the community he serves with traffic enforcement. He has a strong influence on his co-workers as well. This influence is motivating; he’s always leading by example, and willing to help where he can, which has a positive effect on his co-workers by having them engage in more proactive policing, including OVUII arrests.

His supervisors cannot say enough about Officer Roberg’s work ethic, capabilities, and efficiency in regards to outstanding police work. He is an asset to his community, the Department, supervisor and beat partner. The word “Commitment” just about sums it all up for Officer Roberg’s attention to the job, commitment to helping others, and commitment to the community.

