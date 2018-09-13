MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces that Moku Ola (Coconut Island) in Hilo will be closed on Friday, September 14, 2018, while Parks Maintenance personnel remove debris associated with Hurricane Lane.

The Department is working diligently to remove debris associated with Hurricane Lane at all parks and recreational facilities, and thanks park users and the general public for their patience.

For more information, please call Parks and Recreation at 961-8311.

