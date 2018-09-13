Flood Advisory

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the flood advisory for Hawaii Island until 1:30 p.m. Thursday (Sept 13).

At 10:17 a.m., radar and rain gauges showed moderate to heavy rainfall continuing across the eastern slopes of the Big Island. The highest rain rates were around one inch per hour in the South Hilo and Puna Districts. Water levels in Wailuku River and Honolii Stream have been steadily rising over the past several hours. The rainfall is expected to continue into the afternoon.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to, Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Paauilo, Orchidland Estates, Mountain View, Papaikou, Keaau, Volcano, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Pahoa and Honomu.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1:30 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain. Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

Flash Flood Watch

The Flash Flood Watch continues for all Hawaiian islands through late tonight

Moisture from Olivia interacting with a low aloft will continue to bring the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands. With ground already saturated from recent rainfall, the potential for flash flooding remains high.

Flooding may affect areas that do not usually flood. Low spots in roads may become dangerous and impassable due to severe runoff. Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in dangerous flooding. Scattered landslides are expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

