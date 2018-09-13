MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Parks and Recreation announces the Mauna Kea Recreation Area (MKRA) cabins will be available for lodging beginning October 1, 2018.

Each available cabin is intended for use by a maximum of six occupants and may be reserved for up to seven consecutive nights. There are seven cabins, two of which are ADA accessible and each cabin contains two individual rooms, a kitchenette (with small refrigerator, electric range, and pots and pans), shower, toilet, and lavatory. Each room is furnished with a folding table and chairs, and permittees must furnish their own bedding, food and personal supplies. The park meets ADA requirements and accessible cabins are available for use.

The final phase of MKRA will include the establishment of concession operations for food & beverage services and sales & rental of sundries and camping gear. Additionally, the Department intends to issue permits for commercial star-gazing activities in the main parking lot area from sunset to 10:00 p.m. Once these services are available, the Department will notify the public.

The cost for overnight use of each cabin is $75 for Hawai‘i residents and $150 for non-Hawai‘i residents. There is a one-time refundable security deposit of $250 per cabin. The security deposit will be refunded in full provided the permittee complies with all conditions of the lodging permit.

Cabin lodging permits may be obtained via the Department’s online camping reservation system at hawaiicounty.ehawaii.gov or in person at the Department’s administration office located at Aupuni Center, 101 Pauahi Street, Suite 6 or the Kona office located at West Hawai`i Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy. A processing fee of $10 will be added to the cost of lodging permits obtained at a Department office. This fee will not apply to lodging permits obtained online.

Persons interested in utilizing these facilities shall review the Department’s Administrative Rule 16, “Rules Relating to Mauna Kea Recreation Area,” for details on the costs, expectations and proper use of the Bunkhouses, as well as the Park in general. The rules can be found at records.co.hawaii.hi.us/weblin…

