MEDIA RELEASE

Big Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 38-year-old Elia Mundon of Kamuela.

Mundon is described as 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He is wanted on a warrant of arrest for Abuse of a Family Household Member and other related investigations.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Sheldon Nakamoto at (808) 326-4646, ext. 303, or via email at sheldon.nakamoto@hawaiicounty…..

