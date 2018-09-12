MEDIA RELEASE

KAMUELA, HI – The Hawai’i Island Women’s Leadership Forum (HIWLF) is pleased to announce the 3rd Hawai’i Island Women’s Leadership Summit will be held on Friday, October 19 at the Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay. The purpose of the Summit is to empower and advance women on Hawai’i Island through knowledge, strength, and community.

This one-day conference includes breakfast, lunch, a dynamic keynote speaker, panel discussions, engaging and interactive breakout sessions, a vendor expo and a networking pau hana. Topics presented throughout the Summit include business, communication, finance, leadership and wellness; and will be presented by Hawai’i Island entrepreneurs, professionals, leaders, and rising stars.

This year’s Summit theme is symbolized by a phoenix rising from the ashes “Courage to Dream: Rise to the Challenge” and is made possible by Friends of the Future serving as a fiscal sponsor. Our goal is for Summit attendees to walk away hopeful, inspired and believe in the women leaders of our island.

The cost to attend the Summit is $100 per person, if booking now through September 30. After this date, the price will be $110. To register please visit bit.ly/2oZ8qdY. For more information about this year’s Summit, please visit the Hawai’i Island Women’s Leadership Forum Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hiwlf. HIWLF seeks sponsorships from individuals and organizations to support and sustain this much-anticipated event. For sponsorship information or if interested in serving on a volunteer committee, please contact hawaiiislandwlf@gmail.com. Hawai`i Island Women’s Leadership Forum is a project of Friends of the Future. To help build tomorrow’s leaders today, donate online at www.fofhawaii.org/donate.html

