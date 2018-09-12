MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard Captain of the Port reopened commercial ports in Hawaii and Kauai Counties as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Honolulu and Maui County port re-openings are dependent on the passage of Tropical Storm Olivia and assessments of any storm impacts.

“One of the Coast Guard’s top priorities is the safety of life,” said Capt. Michael Long, Coast Guard Captain of the Port Honolulu. “Opening the ports to receive critical supplies is not only vital to commerce, it saves lives. We appreciate the strong support from our port partners and the patience of the public as we safeguard these vital lifelines.”

Assessments were conducted on the Big Island by Coast Guard crews, DOT Harbors and industry partners. The crews surveyed channels and evaluated port facilities and aids to navigation for damage. No assessment was required on Kauai due to a lack of storm impacts.

The Coast Guard coordinates with the State of Hawaii and port partners to ensure vessels can transit safely, tie up and receive services, offload their cargo and return to the sea.

As the ports open, the Coast Guard and port partners will prioritize the incoming ships ensuring the most critical supplies reach the residents of Hawaii first.

“We have been fortunate with regard to Olivia’a impacts thus far,” Long said. “We will assess Honolulu and Maui Counties once the storm has passed and it is safe to do so. These assessments will happen as quickly and safely as possible. We do not want keep ports closed any longer than necessary.”

The Coast Guard will continue to Broadcast Notice to Mariners and send out a Marine Safety Information Bulletin to notify the maritime community of port condition changes. All maritime users are requested to monitor the progress of this storm and heed all warnings.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



