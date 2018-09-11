MEDIA RELEASE

Washington, DC—Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) today announced that she is accepting submissions from Hawai‘i middle and high school students for the Congressional App Challenge (CAC), a nationwide app competition.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said: “The Congressional App Competition is an innovative opportunity for our students to share their unique talents and creativity with people across Hawaiʻi and in our nation’s capital. I encourage all Hawai‘i middle and high school students to participate in this exciting competition to showcase their abilities and explore opportunities for success in the 21st-century economy.”

The CAC accepts computer programs (or apps) written in any programming language, for any platform (desktop/PC, web, mobile, Raspberry Pi, etc.)

Students must first register online at www.CongressionalAppChallenge…. and submit their app by October 15. The competition is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience. Winners will be selected by panels of judges, drawn from the community in Hawai‘i, and honored by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Their apps are eligible to be featured on a display in the U.S. Capitol building, on house.gov, and on the Congressional App Challenge website. For further information about the Congressional App Challenge, please visit www.CongressionalAppChallenge…., or gabbard.house.gov/serving-you/…

