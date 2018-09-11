POLICE MEDIA RELEASE

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 40-year-old Pāhoa man who escaped from a correctional facility in Hilo this morning.

Michael R.S. Blanco is described as 5-feet-nine-inches, weighing about 170 pounds., tan complexion, shaved head, and no facial hair at the time of the escape.

Blanco was last seen running in the south direction from the Hale Nani Correctional Center on Route 11 and was wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Police ask that anyone who sees Blanco call the police to report his whereabouts at (808) 935-3311

DEPT. OF PUBLIC SAFETY MEDIA RELEASE

HILO – A Hawaii island furlough inmate made an unauthorized exit from the Hale Nani Reintegration Center early this morning.

Michael Blanco was seen walking out of the furlough center unauthorized just before 2 a.m. Security staff told him to stop but he ran. They pursued him but were unable to capture him. Hawaii Police were notified.

Blanco is 42-years old, weighs 190 lbs., and is 5’9” tall. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Blanco has community custody status. He is serving time for Promotion of a Dangerous Drug. His next parole hearing was scheduled for December.

If you see Blanco, call 911.

Hale Nani, HCCC’s reintegration program, is an open dorm-style building located in Panaewa. Hale Nani offers offenders reintegration services and a work release program for sentenced inmates who will be released on the island of Hawaii.

