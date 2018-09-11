By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 10:10 p.m. alarm Monday (Sept 10) to 92-1824 Ocean View Parkway for a structure fire in Ka‘u.

Crews arrived to find a 10×20-foot steel constructed building with a small fire burning inside. Firefighters were hampered by the location of the structure which was about inaccessible by vehicles and 450 feet away from the roadway.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 10:36 p.m. and it was reported to be out at 11:10 p.m. There were no injuries reported in the blaze, the contents of the structure were reported to be a total loss.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



