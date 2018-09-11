 

   

Categorized | News

Fire in Ocean View guts contents of small structure Monday night (Sept 10)

Posted on September 11, 2018. Tags: , ,

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 10:10 p.m. alarm Monday (Sept 10) to 92-1824 Ocean View Parkway for a structure fire in Ka‘u.

Crews arrived to find a 10×20-foot steel constructed building with a small fire burning inside. Firefighters were hampered by the location of the structure which was about inaccessible by vehicles and 450 feet away from the roadway.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 10:36 p.m. and it was reported to be out at 11:10 p.m. There were no injuries reported in the blaze, the contents of the structure were reported to be a total loss.


Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: