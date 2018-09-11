MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard Captain of the Port set port condition ZULU for the Hawaii and Maui, Honolulu County ports as of 8 a.m.

Kauai County is expected to follow to port condition Zulu at 12 noon.

Commercial ports are:

Hilo Harbor and Kawaihae Harbor, Big Island

Barber’s Point Harbor, Honolulu Harbor, Kalaeloa, and Kewalo Basin, Oahu

Kahului, Maui

Kaumalapau, Lanai

Kaunakakai, Molokai

Nawiliwili Harbor and Port Allen, Kauai

“We are very cognizant of the importance of reopening the ports and resuming the flow of commerce, following the storm’s passing we work diligently with our partners to do rapid and thorough assessments of any potential damage and limiting factors,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur, Coast Guard 14th District public affairs. “Olivia is still a dangerous tropical storm with winds in excess of 60 mph. We remind the public to be cautious, stay off the water and beaches and heed all warnings.”

Coast Guard personnel are doing pre-storm assessments of the ports. At port weather condition Zulu, The DANGER condition in which winds above 39 mph may reach the area within 12 hours and until the storm has passed and is no longer a threat. At Port Heavy Weather Condition YANKEE, the WARNING condition consists of winds above 39 mph expected within 24 hours.

All pleasure craft shall seek sheltered waters. The Captain of the Port is directing action by the maritime and port community. All ocean-going vessels and barges 200 gross tons and above, without an approved application to remain in port, shall make preparations to depart port before the setting of port condition ZULU. Vessels under 200 gross tons shall communicate intentions and requests to Hawaii DOT Harbors.

The Coast Guard reminds mariners that our facilities and ports are safest when the inventory of vessels is at a minimum. While port condition ZULU remains in effect, port facilities will be closed to inbound and outbound traffic until the storm has passed and crews complete damage assessment surveys.

The Coast Guard reminds the public when hurricane or tropical storm force winds are present to stay off the water and clear of beaches. The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This may delay help. Heed weather watches, warnings, and small craft advisories. Evacuate as necessary. Coast Guard personnel and other emergency responders may not be able to evacuate or rescue those in danger during the storm.

The public should monitor the progress and strength of the storm through local television, radio, and the Internet. Boaters can track its progress on VHF radio channel 16. Information is also available through small craft advisories and warnings on VHF radio channel 16.

For information on Hurricane Olivia’s progress and hurricane preparedness, please visit the National Hurricane Center’s webpage.

The Port Conditions are:

Condition Hurricane Season Preparedness (V): Seasonal readiness, 1 June – 30 Nov.

Condition Whiskey (IV): The ALERT condition in which winds above 39 mph within 72 hours.

Condition X-Ray (III): The READINESS condition in which winds above 39 mph within 48 hours.

Condition Yankee (II): The WARNING condition in which winds above 39 mph within 24 hours.

Condition Zulu (I): The DANGER condition in which winds above 39 mph within 12 hours and until the storm has passed and is no longer a threat.

The Coast Guard will continue to Broadcast Notice to Mariners and send out a Marine Safety Information Bulletin to notify the maritime community of port condition changes. All maritime waterway users are requested to monitor the progress of this hurricane and make preparations accordingly.

