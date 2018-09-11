SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Oahu

Maui County…including the islands of Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe

Hawaii County

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Kauai County…including the islands of Kauai and Niihau.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area within 48 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by the National Weather Service office in Honolulu Hawaii.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 8 a.m. HST (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Olivia was located near latitude 21.6 North, longitude 151.9 West. Olivia is moving toward the west near 10 mph (17 km/h). A turn to the west-southwest is expected later today, with a slight increase in forward speed. This general motion will then continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Olivia will be moving the main Hawaiian Islands late tonight into Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (105 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Olivia is expected to remain a tropical storm as it moves over the islands.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected over Maui County and the Big Island starting tonight. Tropical storm conditions are expected over Oahu starting Wednesday morning. Tropical storm conditions are possible over Kauai County starting Wednesday afternoon or evening.

RAINFALL: Showers will continue to gradually increase over portions of the main Hawaiian Islands today ahead of Tropical Storm Olivia. Olivia is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in some areas, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches possible, especially in higher terrain. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash flooding.

SURF: Large swells generated by Olivia will impact the main Hawaiian Islands over the next couple of days. This will result in dangerously high and potentially damaging surf, mainly along exposed east facing shores.

This is a Civil Defense Hurricane Olivia update for 6 a.m., Monday, September 10, 2018.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center reports that as of 5:00 pm, Hurricane Olivia has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm, located 380 miles ENE of Hilo with sustained winds of 70 mph, moving W at 10 mph.

Due to Tropical Storm Olivia, the following are in effect:

The Department of Education reports that all schools are open for the Island of Hawaii

After school activities and programs at Hawaii Island public schools and Kamehameha Schools Hawaii campus are canceled for Tuesday (Sept 11)

Hawaii Police Department reports there are no road closures at this time

Parks and Recreation reports that all county parks are open

All State Parks on Hawaii Island are OPEN

More information on hurricane preparedness can be found here: www.hawaiicounty.gov/emergency…

Civil Defense is monitoring the storm and will keep you informed of any changes that may affect your safety.

Actions to take whenever a tropical storm or hurricane nears Hawaii

All of Hawaii’s citizens should know what to do during a hurricane, tropical storm watches and warnings. Watches and warnings are prepared for the Hawaiian Islands by the National Weather Service Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu. When watches and warnings are issued, people should closely monitor the Internet, radio, TV, or NOAA Weather Radio for official bulletins of the storm’s progress and instructions from civil defense authorities. Jim Weyman, director of the Central Pacific Hurricane Center, said, “Although you and your family may have never experienced a hurricane, don’t be complacent! It’s not a matter of if a hurricane will occur, but when one will occur. All of the Hawaiian Islands are at risk for a hurricane and we should all know what actions to take.”

For the Central Pacific Ocean a Hurricane/Tropical Storm Watch means hurricane/tropical storm conditions are possible in the specified area of the Watch, usually within 48 hours.

When a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Watch is issued:

Fuel and service family vehicles.

Prepare to cover all windows and door openings with boards, shutters or other shielding materials.

Check food and water supplies. Have clean, air-tight containers on hand to store at least two weeks of drinking water (14 gallons per person), and stock up on canned provisions. Keep a small cooler with frozen gel packs handy for packing refrigerated items.

Check prescription medicines – obtain at least 10-14 day supply.

Stock up on extra batteries for radios, flashlights, and lanterns.

Store and secure outdoor lawn furniture and other loose, lightweight objects, such as garbage cans and garden tools.

Check and replenish first-aid supplies.

Have on hand an extra supply of cash.

Read the Hawaii Boater’s Hurricane and Tsunami Safety Manual for recommended precautions to protect your boat prior to a storm.

For the Central Pacific Ocean a Hurricane/Tropical Storm Warning means hurricane/tropical storm conditions are expected in the specified area of the Warning, usually within 36 hours.

When a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Warning is issued:

Follow instructions issued by civil defense. Leave immediately if ordered to do so.

Complete preparation activities, such as boarding up windows and storing loose objects.

Evacuate areas that might be affected by storm surge flooding. If evacuating, leave early.

Notify neighbors and a family member outside of the warned area of your evacuation plans.

Read the Hawaii Boater’s Hurricane and Tsunami Safety Manual for recommended precautions to protect your boat prior to a storm.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC) issues tropical cyclone warnings, watches, advisories, discussions, and statements for all tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific from 140 Degrees West Longitude to the International Dateline. The season officially begins on June 1 and ends on November 30. However, tropical cyclones can occur at any time. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Honolulu activates the CPHC when: (1) a tropical cyclone moves into the Central Pacific from the Eastern Pacific, (2) a tropical cyclone forms in the Central Pacific, or (3) a tropical cyclone moves into the Central Pacific from the West.

