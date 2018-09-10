MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating a trailer stolen from the Volcano area in (April 2017).

The trailer is described as beige colored, double axle trailer that can be broken down into five-pieces which is unique to the trailer. The trailer is 7-feet wide by 28-feet long.

Anyone with information regarding this trailer is asked to call Officer Roberto Segobia at the Pāhoa Police station at (808) 965-2716 or the department’s non-emergency number (808) 935-3311.

