Guests are advised to check HawaiianAirlines.com for the latest updates on scheduled flights.

For our guests who may be concerned about upcoming travel and are holding tickets for Hawaiian Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines codeshare flights departing to/from/within/via the State of Hawaii (LIH/HNL/OGG/JHM/MKK/LNY/ITO/KOA), from September 11, 2018 through September 13, 2018, Hawaiian Airlines, effective immediately, is offering the following one-time waivers:

For flights rebooked for new travel on or before September 20, 2018:

A waiver of the change fee

A waiver of any resulting difference in fare(s) provided that change is made to the same compartment (i.e. Coach to Coach or First Class to First Class) and there is no change in origin and destination

For flights rebooked for new travel on or after September 21, 2018:

Applicable difference in fare(s) will apply

Waiver qualifications and rules:

Ticket* was issued on/before September 10, 2018

*Must be identified by a 13-digit ticket serial number beginning with Hawaiian Airlines code “173.” Tickets issued by other airlines with a different carrier code (ticket numbers not beginning with “173”) are subject to the waiver policy of other airline. New travel must be rebooked and ticketed by September 20, 2018

Voluntary changes made to origin, destination, and/or via/stopover point (reroutes) will be permitted without change fee and will remain subject to applicable fare difference.

Refunds will apply based on original ticketed fare rules

For Tickets booked through a travel agent or online travel website:

Please contact the travel agency or online travel site directly for ticket assistance.

For Tickets Booked at HawaiianAirlines.com or our Reservations Department:

All changes must be made by calling our U.S. Reservations Department at 1-800-367-5320, or via the chat function available on the Contact Us section of our website.

