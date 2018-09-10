MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i National Park, HI – Everyone is invited to find their park and experience authentic Hawaiian cultural programs, guided hikes, and more from Ka‘ū to Volcano to Hilo.

Until the partial reopening of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on September 22, park rangers will continue to enlighten and engage visitors from other locations. Rangers are offering new and familiar programs for visitors at the park’s Kahuku Unit, Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus, and the Mokupāpapa Discovery Center in Hilo – free of charge.

Join us for any of these upcoming park programs, now through Sunday, September 23:

Kahuku Unit

The Kahuku Unit of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is located on the mauka (inland) side of Highway 11 near mile marker 70.5, in Ka‘ū, about a 50-minute drive south of the park’s main entrance. Sturdy footwear, water, raingear, sun protection and a snack are recommended for all hikes. Entrance and all programs are free. Meet near the visitor contact station). Kahuku is open Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Our 20-minute Kahuku Orientation Talks introduce natural, cultural and historic attributes of Kahuku to the first-time or been-awhile visitor, and rangers also share the latest Kīlauea eruption updates! Orientation talks are at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Special Event: Kahuku ‘Ohana Day, September 16, 12pm to 3 pm. Everyone is invited to find their park and experience authentic Hawaiian music and hula, as well as food vendors and family friendly activities at the Picnic in the Park. Music will be provided by the bands Shootz and Ke`aiwa, and Debbie Ryder’s halau, Hula Halau Leionalani, will be performing throughout the afternoon. Food vendors will be on-site or feel free to bring your own picnic to enjoy. There will also be a health table and free blood pressure screenings. The event is being sponsored by the Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Special Art Event: Meet Allison Leialoha Milham, September’s Artist in Residence, Friday, September 21, 10 am. For the event, Ms. Milham plans on playing some of her music as well as the Queen’s, accompanied by the Ukulele and her keyboard. This event is part of the park’s ongoing Artist in Residence program sponsored by the National Parks Arts Foundation and the Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Delve into authentic Hawaiian cultural practices via ‘Ike Hana No‘eau (Experience the Skillful Work) programs, held every Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in Kahuku. The programs last an hour and are free! Park rangers and staff from the Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association share their knowledge and passion for native Hawaiian crafts:

Saturday, September 15 – Make a Haku Lei from natural materials

Saturday, September 22 – Make an “Eyelash” lei

Kahuku Guided Hikes:

People and the Land of Kahuku. This is a guided moderate two-mile, three-hour guided hike that loops through varied landscapes to explore the human history of Kahuku. Emerging native forests, pastures, lava fields, and other sites hold clues about ways people have lived and worked on the vast Kahuku lands – from the earliest Hawaiians, through generations of ranching families, to the current staff and volunteers of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. Learn about the powerful natural forces at work here and how people have adapted to, shaped, and restored this land. People and the Land of Kahuku. Sturdy footwear, water, raingear, sun protection, and a snack are recommended. This guided moderate hike is offered Sunday, September 23 from 9:30 am to 12:30 am.

Keep up with Kahuku events and visit the calendar on the park website, www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit….

Mokupāpapa Discovery Center. Find your park rangers at Mokupāpapa Discovery Center in downtown Hilo, Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 am to 4 pm. Rangers provide daily eruption update at 2 pm, which includes information about all five of Hawai‘i Island’s volcanoes –including Kīlauea. Located at 76 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo. Free! Through September 20.

Special Program: A special ‘Ike Hana No‘eau (Experience the Skillful Work) program will be held on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 10 am to 12 pm at the Mokupāpapa Discovery Center. One of the popular desserts traditionally made in Hawaii is Haupia. It is made from the pia root and mixed with coconut milk or cream and steamed, boiled or baked into a pudding. Join Rangers and staff from Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association and experience the making of this authentic cultural dessert.

Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus. You can also find your park rangers in Volcano at the Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus at 19-4074 Old Volcano Rd., in Volcano Village. Volunteers are there most days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to provide information and answer questions about the current eruption. Free! Through September 20.

