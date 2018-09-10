MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard Captain of the Port set port condition YANKEE for Hawaii and Maui County ports as of 8 a.m. Sunday in advance of Hurricane Olivia.

Honolulu and Kauai Counties remain in X-RAY status. Honolulu County will set port condition YANKEE at 6 p.m. Monday followed by Kauai County at 8 p.m. Monday.

Hawaii and Maui Counties are expected to set port condition ZULU at 8 p.m.

Commercial ports are:

Hilo Harbor and Kawaihae Harbor, Big Island

Barber’s Point Harbor, Honolulu Harbor, Kalaeloa, and Kewalo Basin, Oahu

Kahului, Maui

Kaumalapau, Lanai

Kaunakakai, Molokai

Nawiliwili Harbor and Port Allen, Kauai

Coast Guard personnel are doing pre-storm assessments of the ports. At Port Heavy Weather Condition YANKEE, the WARNING condition consists of winds above 39 mph expected within 24 hours. At port Heavy Weather Condition X-RAY, the READINESS condition consists of winds above 39 mph expected within 48 hours.

All pleasure craft shall seek sheltered waters. The Captain of the Port is directing action by the maritime and port community. All ocean-going vessels and barges 200 gross tons and above, without an approved application to remain in port, shall make preparations to depart port before the setting of port condition ZULU.

Mariners are reminded that our facilities and ports are safest when the inventory of vessels is at a minimum. While port conditions X-RAY and YANKEE remain in effect, port facilities will be open with restrictions. There will be reduced vessel traffic within the affected port, limited transportation of bulk oil and hazardous material within the port, and shore-side facilities will begin to remove debris and make preparations for heavy weather.

If and when the Captain of the Port sets port condition ZULU, meaning sustained gale force winds are anticipated within 12 hours, all activity will be suspended, and the ports will close until the storm has passed and damage assessment surveys are completed.

The Coast Guard reminds the public when hurricane or tropical storm force winds are present to stay off the water and clear of beaches. The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This may delay help. Heed weather watches, warnings, and small craft advisories. Evacuate as necessary. Coast Guard personnel and other emergency responders may not be able to evacuate or rescue those in danger during the storm.

The public should monitor the progress and strength of the storm through local television, radio, and the Internet. Boaters can track its progress on VHF radio channel 16. Information is also available through small craft advisories and warnings on VHF radio channel 16.

For information on Hurricane Lane’s progress and hurricane preparedness, please visit the National Hurricane Center’s webpage.

The Port Conditions are:

Condition Hurricane Season Preparedness (V): Seasonal readiness, 1 June – 30 Nov.

Condition Whiskey (IV): The ALERT condition in which winds above 34 knots (39 mph) are expected within 72 hours.

Condition X-Ray (III): The READINESS condition in which winds above 34 knots (39 mph) are expected within 48 hours.

Condition Yankee (II): The WARNING condition in which winds above 34 knots (39 mph) are expected within 24 hours.

Condition Zulu (I): The DANGER condition in which winds above 34 knots (39 mph) are expected within 12 hours and until the storm has passed and is no longer a threat.

The Coast Guard will continue to Broadcast Notice to Mariners and send out a Marine Safety Information Bulletin to notify the maritime community of port condition changes.

All maritime users are requested to monitor the progress of this hurricane and make preparations accordingly.

