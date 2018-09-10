MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii, HI, September 10- Gasoline prices in Hawaii have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.00/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 355 stations in Hawaii. This compares with the national average that has increased 1.6 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.84/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on September 10 in Hawaii have ranged widely over the last five years:

$3.34/g in 2017, $2.74/g in 2016, $3.01/g in 2015, $4.26/g in 2014 and $4.32/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 66.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 4.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has dropped 2.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 18.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Areas near Hawaii and their current gas price climate:

Alaska- $3.38/g, up 4.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.34/g.

Anchorage- $3.18/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.18/g.

Honolulu- $3.60/g, up 3.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.57/g.

“Last week saw a brief and fairly tame rise in the national average, brought on mainly by a select few states where gas prices tend to be volatile. Overall, it was a mostly stable week with some up and down movement state-by-state, but now we await the changeover to winter gasoline that happens this Saturday for some relief at the pump,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While Hurricane Florence may pose fuel-related challenges for areas of the East Coast, there is little to no threat to refineries at this time and is thus unlikely to bring measurable impact to the national average price of gasoline, but could bring supply challenges to several states, depending on levels of evacuations and timing of them. Hurricane season aside, gasoline demand will likely drift lower nearly countrywide, putting some additional downward impact on prices in most communities over the next few weeks.”

For Hawaii Island gas prices and trends visit — www.hawaii247.com/gas

