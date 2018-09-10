SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

Maui County…including the islands of Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe

Hawaii County

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

Oahu

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area within 48 hours.

Interests on Kauai and Niihau should closely monitor the progress of Olivia.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by the National Weather Service office in Honolulu Hawaii.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 5 a.m. HST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Olivia was located near latitude 21.7 North, longitude 148.0 West. Olivia is moving toward the west near 10 mph (17 km/h). This general motion is expected to continue early today, followed by a turn toward the west-southwest starting later today. This west-southwest motion is expected to continue through Tuesday night. On this forecast track, tropical storm conditions are expected over parts of Hawaii starting late Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today, with slight weakening starting tonight and continuing through Tuesday. However, Olivia is forecast to be a strong tropical storm when it reaches the Hawaiian Islands.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 980 mb (28.94 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area starting late Tuesday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area starting early Wednesday morning.

RAINFALL: Olivia is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 10 to 15 inches. Isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches are possible, especially over windward sections of Maui County and the Big Island. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash flooding.

SURF: Large swells generated by Olivia will spread from east to west across the Hawaiian Islands early this week. This will cause surf to build along exposed east facing shorelines as Olivia approaches. This surf may become damaging across parts of the state.

This is a Civil Defense Hurricane Olivia update for 6 a.m., Monday, September 10, 2018.

https://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/20180910-0600-hccd-olivia.mp3

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center reports that as of 5 a.m., a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Hawaii County. A Tropical Storm Warning is issued when there is a high probability of Tropical Storm winds within 36 hours.

Due to the Tropical Storm Warning, the following is for your information:

Department of Education reports all schools are open

Police report no road closures at this time

All districts report no impacts at this time

You will be kept informed of any threats that affect your safety

More information on hurricane preparedness can be found here: www.hawaiicounty.gov/emergency…

Actions to take whenever a tropical storm or hurricane nears Hawaii

All of Hawaii’s citizens should know what to do during a hurricane, tropical storm watches and warnings. Watches and warnings are prepared for the Hawaiian Islands by the National Weather Service Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu. When watches and warnings are issued, people should closely monitor the Internet, radio, TV, or NOAA Weather Radio for official bulletins of the storm’s progress and instructions from civil defense authorities. Jim Weyman, director of the Central Pacific Hurricane Center, said, “Although you and your family may have never experienced a hurricane, don’t be complacent! It’s not a matter of if a hurricane will occur, but when one will occur. All of the Hawaiian Islands are at risk for a hurricane and we should all know what actions to take.”

For the Central Pacific Ocean a Hurricane/Tropical Storm Watch means hurricane/tropical storm conditions are possible in the specified area of the Watch, usually within 48 hours.

When a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Watch is issued:

Fuel and service family vehicles.

Prepare to cover all windows and door openings with boards, shutters or other shielding materials.

Check food and water supplies. Have clean, air-tight containers on hand to store at least two weeks of drinking water (14 gallons per person), and stock up on canned provisions. Keep a small cooler with frozen gel packs handy for packing refrigerated items.

Check prescription medicines – obtain at least 10-14 day supply.

Stock up on extra batteries for radios, flashlights, and lanterns.

Store and secure outdoor lawn furniture and other loose, lightweight objects, such as garbage cans and garden tools.

Check and replenish first-aid supplies.

Have on hand an extra supply of cash.

Read the Hawaii Boater’s Hurricane and Tsunami Safety Manual for recommended precautions to protect your boat prior to a storm.

For the Central Pacific Ocean a Hurricane/Tropical Storm Warning means hurricane/tropical storm conditions are expected in the specified area of the Warning, usually within 36 hours.

When a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Warning is issued:

Follow instructions issued by civil defense. Leave immediately if ordered to do so.

Complete preparation activities, such as boarding up windows and storing loose objects.

Evacuate areas that might be affected by storm surge flooding. If evacuating, leave early.

Notify neighbors and a family member outside of the warned area of your evacuation plans.

Read the Hawaii Boater’s Hurricane and Tsunami Safety Manual for recommended precautions to protect your boat prior to a storm.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC) issues tropical cyclone warnings, watches, advisories, discussions, and statements for all tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific from 140 Degrees West Longitude to the International Dateline. The season officially begins on June 1 and ends on November 30. However, tropical cyclones can occur at any time. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Honolulu activates the CPHC when: (1) a tropical cyclone moves into the Central Pacific from the Eastern Pacific, (2) a tropical cyclone forms in the Central Pacific, or (3) a tropical cyclone moves into the Central Pacific from the West.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar, webcam and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



