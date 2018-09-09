WATER SHUT-OFF NOTICE

AFFECTED AREA:

ALL CUSTOMERS ON BOTH SIDES OF HONOMAKA‘U ROAD, KOHALA HIGH SCHOOL, CSC RESTAURANT, AND CUSTOMERS ON ROADWAY MAUKA (SOUTH) OF THE AKONI PULE HIGHWAY-HONOMAKA‘U ROAD INTERSECTION; HONOMAKA‘U, NORTH KOHALA, HAWAI‘I

Water will be temporarily turned off in the above-mentioned area overnight from 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, to 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, to make a waterline connection for the Kohala High School Stem Building Project.

Upon resumption of water service, the waterlines will be flushed and cleaned during which time you may notice turbid and/or discolored water.

You may also notice trapped air in your plumbing which will be released as you initially use water.

Affected customers are asked to take any and all precautions necessary to protect the customers’ property and facilities including, but not limited to, disabling electrical power to pumps and/or any other devices whose normal operation may be dependent on water pressure and/or water supply, and which might be harmed if automatically energized during the water shut-off.

Please pardon these temporary inconveniences. If you have any questions, please call Mr. William O’Neil, District Supervisor, at 887-3030.

FROM: 9:00 P.M. – TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2018

TO: 1:00 A.M. – WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2018

