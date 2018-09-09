MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— VOLCANO ROAD/MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KURTISTOWN TO MOUNTAIN VIEW

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions, with between Mile Markers 15 and 17 in the vicinity of Huina Road to Oshiro Road on Monday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Sept. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 2.45 and 9.78 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waiaama Stream Bridge on Saturday, Sept. 8, through Friday, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving.

2) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 3 and 8 in the vicinity of Wainaku to Papaikou,on Monday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Sept. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

3) SOUTH HILO (EMERGENCY WORK, ADDED 9/8)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Kapue Bridge (Mile Marker 6.53) on Sunday, Sept. 9 for emergency repairs.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 11) —

1) VOLCANO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 11) alternating lanes, both directions near Mile Marker 30 in the vicinity of Volcano National Park due to cracks in the road because of volcano activity.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) PAHOA (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Mile Markers 14 and 16 in the vicinity of Leilani Estates on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 10, through Friday, Sept. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

— KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250) —

1) SOUTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between Mile Markers 7.2 and 9.2 on Monday, Sept. 10, through Friday, Sept. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail work.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



