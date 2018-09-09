MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – As Tropical Cyclone Olivia approaches Hawaii from the east—the fourth in a line of storms that have moved through the Central Pacific in recent weeks—The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) is reminding Hawaii residents not to be complacent, but to prepare for what could be a major natural disaster affecting the entire state.

“Two things that concern us at a time like this are emergency fatigue and the public underestimating the threat,” said HI-EMA Administrator Tom Travis. “Because Lane wasn’t a direct hit, and Miriam and Norman bypassed the islands, people may start to feel like we’re safe. The warnings start to mean less. But let’s be clear; in each of those cases, we were lucky. Don’t plan on being lucky. Plan on being prepared.

“We also want the public to remember that although Olivia has weakened somewhat and is forecast to hit as a tropical storm, it still presents a real and significant danger to life and property. Don’t be fooled by jargon. We encourage everyone to prepare appropriately and immediately.”

Current forecasts have Olivia’s effects being felt by the islands beginning Tuesday afternoon. However, conditions may change rapidly, and everyone is encouraged to stay aware of latest developments via local television stations, county Emergency Management Offices, and emergency radio stations and NOAA weather radio channels, as well as HI-EMA’s Twitter account @Hawaii_EMA, Facebook page facebook.com/HawaiiEMA and official website at ready.hawaii.gov.

