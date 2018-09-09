MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige signed an emergency proclamation that will provide relief for disaster damages, losses, and suffering caused by Hurricane Olivia. Even if Olivia arrives as a Tropical Storm, as predicted, Hawai‘i is in danger of experiencing high winds, heavy rains, high surf, storm surges and flooding that threaten to harm communities and cause extensive damage to public and private property across the state.

The proclamation declares the counties of Hawai‘i, Maui, Kalawao, Kaua‘i and the City and County of Honolulu disaster areas for the purpose of implementing emergency management functions. The proclamation also authorizes the expenditure of state monies as appropriated for the speedy and efficient relief of damages, losses, and suffering resulting from Hurricane Olivia.

“We’re monitoring this storm closely and taking steps now to ensure that we’re prepared for its impacts to the state. A tropical storm could bring heavy rain and flooding, especially in places that are saturated from previous storms. Now is the time to prepare,” said Gov. David Ige.

The emergency proclamation expires on September 17, 2018.

