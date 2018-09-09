At 5 a.m. HST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Olivia was located near latitude 21.8 North, longitude 143.9 West. Olivia is moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h). Olivia is expected to continue moving westward, but at a slightly slower forward speed through early Monday. A gradual turn toward the west-southwest is expected starting late Monday. This track could bring the outer circulation of Olivia close to the Hawaiian Islands starting Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days, and Olivia is expected to remain a hurricane through Monday night. Some gradual weakening is possible on Tuesday, but Olivia will likely remain a threat to the Hawaiian Islands early this week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 120 miles (195 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 989 mb (29.21 inches).

Olivia remains in an environment with relatively weak vertical wind shear, but it is moving over marginal sea surface temperatures (SSTs) of 25.5C. The hurricane has likely already traversed the coolest water along its track. Note that the Ocean Heat Content (OHC) analysis from CIRA shows this parameter may increase starting around 24 or 36 hours, so this may help Olivia maintain its intensity longer than is currently forecast. However, vertical wind shear is expected to begin increasing after 48 hours, which will likely result in a gradual weakening trend. Despite this trend, Olivia is forecast to remain a strong tropical storm during 72 to 96 hours, which could cause significant impacts in the main Hawaiian Islands. The latest intensity forecast closely follows the previous advisory.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. It is important to recognize that errors in both forecast track and intensity, particularly at longer time ranges, can be large. While it is too soon to determine the location and magnitude of the worst impacts, all interests in Hawaii should continue to monitor the progress of Olivia, and use this time to prepare for the increasing likelihood of direct impacts from this system this week.

2. Regardless of the exact track and intensity that Olivia takes as it approaches the islands, significant effects often extend far from the center. In particular, the mountainous terrain of Hawaii can produce localized areas of strongly enhanced winds and rainfall, even well away from the tropical cyclone center.

This is a Civil Defense Hurricane Olivia update for 10:30 a.m., Sunday, September 9, 2018

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center reports that as of 5 a.m., Hurricane Olivia is a Category 1 hurricane, 735 miles ENE of Hilo with sustained winds of 75 mph, moving W at 16 mph.

It is still too early to know what effects this hurricane will have on Hawaii Island. There are no warnings or advisories in effect at this time.

The County will not be distributing sandbags until active flooding occurs. Please take the necessary precautions to prepare your property if you live in a flood prone area, and secure your vessels in harbors. This is also a good time to make sure your emergency plans are updated.

Civil Defense is monitoring the storm and will keep you informed of any changes that may affect your safety.

Actions to take whenever a tropical storm or hurricane nears Hawaii

All of Hawaii’s citizens should know what to do during a hurricane, tropical storm watches and warnings. Watches and warnings are prepared for the Hawaiian Islands by the National Weather Service Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu. When watches and warnings are issued, people should closely monitor the Internet, radio, TV, or NOAA Weather Radio for official bulletins of the storm’s progress and instructions from civil defense authorities. Jim Weyman, director of the Central Pacific Hurricane Center, said, “Although you and your family may have never experienced a hurricane, don’t be complacent! It’s not a matter of if a hurricane will occur, but when one will occur. All of the Hawaiian Islands are at risk for a hurricane and we should all know what actions to take.”

For the Central Pacific Ocean a Hurricane/Tropical Storm Watch means hurricane/tropical storm conditions are possible in the specified area of the Watch, usually within 48 hours.

When a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Watch is issued:

Fuel and service family vehicles.

Prepare to cover all windows and door openings with boards, shutters or other shielding materials.

Check food and water supplies. Have clean, air-tight containers on hand to store at least two weeks of drinking water (14 gallons per person), and stock up on canned provisions. Keep a small cooler with frozen gel packs handy for packing refrigerated items.

Check prescription medicines – obtain at least 10-14 day supply.

Stock up on extra batteries for radios, flashlights, and lanterns.

Store and secure outdoor lawn furniture and other loose, lightweight objects, such as garbage cans and garden tools.

Check and replenish first-aid supplies.

Have on hand an extra supply of cash.

Read the Hawaii Boater’s Hurricane and Tsunami Safety Manual for recommended precautions to protect your boat prior to a storm.

For the Central Pacific Ocean a Hurricane/Tropical Storm Warning means hurricane/tropical storm conditions are expected in the specified area of the Warning, usually within 36 hours.

When a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Warning is issued:

Follow instructions issued by civil defense. Leave immediately if ordered to do so.

Complete preparation activities, such as boarding up windows and storing loose objects.

Evacuate areas that might be affected by storm surge flooding. If evacuating, leave early.

Notify neighbors and a family member outside of the warned area of your evacuation plans.

Read the Hawaii Boater’s Hurricane and Tsunami Safety Manual for recommended precautions to protect your boat prior to a storm.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC) issues tropical cyclone warnings, watches, advisories, discussions, and statements for all tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific from 140 Degrees West Longitude to the International Dateline. The season officially begins on June 1 and ends on November 30. However, tropical cyclones can occur at any time. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Honolulu activates the CPHC when: (1) a tropical cyclone moves into the Central Pacific from the Eastern Pacific, (2) a tropical cyclone forms in the Central Pacific, or (3) a tropical cyclone moves into the Central Pacific from the West.

