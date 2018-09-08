MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard Captain of the Port set port condition Whiskey for Hawaii, Maui and Honolulu County ports as of 8 a.m. Saturday in advance of Hurricane Olivia.

Commercial ports are:

Hilo Harbor and Kawaihae Harbor, Big Island

Kahului, Maui

Barber’s Point Harbor, Honolulu Harbor, Kalaeloa, and Kewalo Basin, Oahu

During Port heavy weather condition WHISKEY, gale force winds 39 mph are predicted to arrive within 72 hours. Ports Status is open to all commercial and recreational traffic.

The Coast Guard reminds the public when hurricane or tropical storm force winds are present to stay off the water and clear of beaches. The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This may delay help. Heed weather watches, warnings, and small craft advisories. Evacuate as necessary. Coast Guard personnel and other emergency responders may not be able to evacuate or rescue those in danger during the storm.

The public should monitor the progress and strength of the storm through local television, radio, and the Internet. Boaters can track its progress on VHF radio channel 16. Information is also available through small craft advisories and warnings on VHF radio channel 16.

For information on Hurricane Olivia’s progress and hurricane preparedness, please visit the National Hurricane Center’s webpage.

The Port Conditions are:

Condition Hurricane Season Preparedness (V): Seasonal readiness, 1 June – 30 Nov.

Condition Whiskey (IV): The ALERT condition in which winds above 39 mph are expected within 72 hours.

Condition X-Ray (III): The READINESS condition in which winds above 39 mph are expected within 48 hours.

Condition Yankee (II): The WARNING condition in which winds above 39 mph are expected within 24 hours.

Condition Zulu (I): The DANGER condition in which winds above 39 mph are expected within 12 hours and until the storm has passed and is no longer a threat.

The Coast Guard will continue to Broadcast Notice to Mariners and send out a Marine Safety Information Bulletin to notify the maritime community of port condition changes.

All maritime users are requested to monitor the progress of this hurricane and make preparations accordingly.

