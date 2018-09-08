At 11 a.m. (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Olivia was located near latitude 21.7 North, longitude 139.4 West. Olivia is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h). This general motion is forecast to continue for the next couple of days, with a west- southwestward turn anticipated by Tuesday. On the forecast track, Olivia is forecast to be approaching the Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Some gradual weakening is forecast during the next 72 hours.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 983 mb (29.03 inches).

The satellite presentation of Olivia has remained about the same for the past several hours, as eyewall convection stays mostly solid around the eye. Dvorak estimates are basically unchanged, so the initial wind speed is kept at 75 kt. Olivia should stay a hurricane for the next couple of days while it is experiencing light shear, balanced by very dry air aloft and marginal but warming sea surface temperatures (SSTs). After the weekend, most of the guidance continue to indicate that westerly shear should increase, and weakening is forecast while Olivia approaches the Hawaiian Islands. No significant changes were made to the intensity forecast.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Olivia is forecast to approach the main Hawaiian Islands from the east on Tuesday, and pass close to or over the Islands on Wednesday. It is too soon to determine the exact location and magnitude of any impacts, but interests in Hawaii should continue to monitor the progress of Olivia, and use this time to enact your hurricane action plan.

2. Do not focus on the exact track or intensity forecast, or any specific landfall location, as errors can be large at extended time ranges. Tropical storm or hurricane conditions could be felt anywhere in the islands as significant impacts could extend well away from the center.

Actions to take whenever a tropical storm or hurricane nears Hawaii

All of Hawaii’s citizens should know what to do during a hurricane, tropical storm watches and warnings. Watches and warnings are prepared for the Hawaiian Islands by the National Weather Service Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu. When watches and warnings are issued, people should closely monitor the Internet, radio, TV, or NOAA Weather Radio for official bulletins of the storm’s progress and instructions from civil defense authorities. Jim Weyman, director of the Central Pacific Hurricane Center, said, “Although you and your family may have never experienced a hurricane, don’t be complacent! It’s not a matter of if a hurricane will occur, but when one will occur. All of the Hawaiian Islands are at risk for a hurricane and we should all know what actions to take.”

For the Central Pacific Ocean a Hurricane/Tropical Storm Watch means hurricane/tropical storm conditions are possible in the specified area of the Watch, usually within 48 hours.

When a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Watch is issued:

Fuel and service family vehicles.

Prepare to cover all windows and door openings with boards, shutters or other shielding materials.

Check food and water supplies. Have clean, air-tight containers on hand to store at least two weeks of drinking water (14 gallons per person), and stock up on canned provisions. Keep a small cooler with frozen gel packs handy for packing refrigerated items.

Check prescription medicines – obtain at least 10-14 day supply.

Stock up on extra batteries for radios, flashlights, and lanterns.

Store and secure outdoor lawn furniture and other loose, lightweight objects, such as garbage cans and garden tools.

Check and replenish first-aid supplies.

Have on hand an extra supply of cash.

Read the Hawaii Boater’s Hurricane and Tsunami Safety Manual for recommended precautions to protect your boat prior to a storm.

For the Central Pacific Ocean a Hurricane/Tropical Storm Warning means hurricane/tropical storm conditions are expected in the specified area of the Warning, usually within 36 hours.

When a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Warning is issued:

Follow instructions issued by civil defense. Leave immediately if ordered to do so.

Complete preparation activities, such as boarding up windows and storing loose objects.

Evacuate areas that might be affected by storm surge flooding. If evacuating, leave early.

Notify neighbors and a family member outside of the warned area of your evacuation plans.

Read the Hawaii Boater’s Hurricane and Tsunami Safety Manual for recommended precautions to protect your boat prior to a storm.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC) issues tropical cyclone warnings, watches, advisories, discussions, and statements for all tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific from 140 Degrees West Longitude to the International Dateline. The season officially begins on June 1 and ends on November 30. However, tropical cyclones can occur at any time. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Honolulu activates the CPHC when: (1) a tropical cyclone moves into the Central Pacific from the Eastern Pacific, (2) a tropical cyclone forms in the Central Pacific, or (3) a tropical cyclone moves into the Central Pacific from the West.

