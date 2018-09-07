MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Electric Light Company crews prepare to work on bringing power back to Leilani Estates. Photo courtesy of HELCO. Hawaii Electric Light Company crews prepare to work on bringing power back to Leilani Estates. Photo courtesy of HELCO. Hawaii Electric Light Company crews work on bringing power back to Leilani Estates. Photo courtesy of HELCO.

HILO, Sept. 7, 2018 – Hawai‘i County Civil Defense announced today that it is lifting the mandatory evacuation order for portions of the Leilani Estates subdivision tomorrow morning due to a pause in the Lower East Rift Zone eruption. Hawai‘i Electric Light, in partnership with Civil Defense officials, has been preparing to re-energize portions of the subdivision.

Since last week, Hawai‘i Electric Light personnel have been conducting damage assessments, removing damaged poles, lines and equipment, and securing the remaining equipment to ensure public safety and road access. The utility also is working with the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works to inspect the service entry equipment and shut off the main breaker at homes in the mandatory evacuation area. This process assures that the electrical equipment and appliances are not accidentally turned on when electricity is restored.

Work will be done in phases using a systematic approach with an emphasis on safety. The areas with minimal damage will be restored first. Depending on the extent of the damage, some homes could have power within days, while others will take longer.

“We know many residents are looking forward to returning home, and we’re committed to restoring electric service to the community in areas where we can safely do so,” said Jay Ignacio, Hawai‘i Electric Light president. “We ask the community to please not approach areas where electrical work is being performed. This is for your safety and it allows ours crews to complete their work as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Customers in Leilani Estates are asked to call Hawai‘i Electric Light’s Customer Service line at 969-6999 to restart electric service or for questions about their account.

