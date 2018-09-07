MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile marker 2.45 and 9.78 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waiaama Stream Bridge on Saturday, Sept. 8, through Friday, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 11) —

1) VOLCANO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 11) alternating lanes, both directions near mile marker 30 in the vicinity of Volcano National Park due to cracks in the road because of volcano activity.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) PAHOA (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile marker 14 and 16 in the vicinity of Leilani Estates on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road repairs.

