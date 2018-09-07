MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — Hawaii County residents with uninsured or underinsured damage or losses as a result of the Kilauea eruptions and earthquakes have until Sept. 12, 2018, to register with FEMA for disaster assistance and to apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Disaster assistance can include grants for rental assistance, home repairs, and replacement, as well as low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. These loans are available to businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners, and renters to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other recoveries.

Residents who have yet to register can do so by visiting the Disaster Recovery Center located at the Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility, 15-3022 Kauhale Street in Pāhoa. Hours at the recovery center are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The center is closed on Sundays.

Survivors may also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay service may call 800-621-3362. The toll-free numbers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

Business owners and nonprofits located in Hawai’i County may qualify for up to $2 million in low- interest SBA disaster loans both for physical and economic damage. Homeowners may qualify for up to $200,000 for home damage. Homeowners and renters can apply for up to $40,000 to replace personal property. Applicants may call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.go… for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339.

Registrants who are contacted by SBA should complete and return the application even if they don’t want a loan. Application information can be considered to determine eligibility for other disaster assistance, such as reimbursement for personal property, medical, storage and vehicles.

If an applicant’s contact information changes, let FEMA know as the agency may need to get in touch.

