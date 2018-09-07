At 5 a.m. HST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Olivia was located near latitude 20.1 North, longitude 132.5 West. Olivia is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this general motion is forecast to continue through Saturday. A gradual turn toward the west is expected Saturday night or Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts. Olivia is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. A slow weakening trend is expected during the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 964 mb (28.47 inches).

Although Olivia is still a major hurricane, the cloud tops have warmed some over the past several hours and the eye is not quite as distinct as it was overnight. All of the satellite intensity estimates have decreased this cycle, and the initial intensity is lowered to 100 kt using that data. Satellite data indicate that Olivia is an annular hurricane with a well organized inner core, but with a lack of outer banding features.

The hurricane is moving west-northwestward at 14 kt. The track forecast philosophy appears fairly straightforward. Olivia is expected to move westward to west-northwestward during the next few days as it remains steered by a subtropical ridge to its north. By the end of the forecast period, a turn to the west-southwest is expected as ridging builds to the northwest of the cyclone. The NHC track forecast remains near the middle of the guidance envelope, in best agreement with the consensus aids. Based on this forecast, Olivia is expected to cross into the central Pacific basin by late Saturday.

Olivia is over cool 25-26 deg C waters, and it will remain over these waters during the next several days. These marginal sea surface temperatures (SSTs) combined with drier air should cause a slow weakening trend through the forecast period. However, as mentioned in previous discussions, research has proven that annular hurricanes like Olivia weaken slower than normal in these types of conditions. Therefore, the NHC intensity forecast shows a slower rate of weakening than the IVCN and HCCA models.

Actions to take whenever a tropical storm or hurricane nears Hawaii

All of Hawaii’s citizens should know what to do during a hurricane, tropical storm watches and warnings. Watches and warnings are prepared for the Hawaiian Islands by the National Weather Service Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu. When watches and warnings are issued, people should closely monitor the Internet, radio, TV, or NOAA Weather Radio for official bulletins of the storm’s progress and instructions from civil defense authorities. Jim Weyman, director of the Central Pacific Hurricane Center, said, “Although you and your family may have never experienced a hurricane, don’t be complacent! It’s not a matter of if a hurricane will occur, but when one will occur. All of the Hawaiian Islands are at risk for a hurricane and we should all know what actions to take.”

For the Central Pacific Ocean a Hurricane/Tropical Storm Watch means hurricane/tropical storm conditions are possible in the specified area of the Watch, usually within 48 hours.

When a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Watch is issued:

Fuel and service family vehicles.

Prepare to cover all windows and door openings with boards, shutters or other shielding materials.

Check food and water supplies. Have clean, air-tight containers on hand to store at least two weeks of drinking water (14 gallons per person), and stock up on canned provisions. Keep a small cooler with frozen gel packs handy for packing refrigerated items.

Check prescription medicines – obtain at least 10-14 day supply.

Stock up on extra batteries for radios, flashlights, and lanterns.

Store and secure outdoor lawn furniture and other loose, lightweight objects, such as garbage cans and garden tools.

Check and replenish first-aid supplies.

Have on hand an extra supply of cash.

Read the Hawaii Boater’s Hurricane and Tsunami Safety Manual for recommended precautions to protect your boat prior to a storm.

For the Central Pacific Ocean a Hurricane/Tropical Storm Warning means hurricane/tropical storm conditions are expected in the specified area of the Warning, usually within 36 hours.

When a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Warning is issued:

Follow instructions issued by civil defense. Leave immediately if ordered to do so.

Complete preparation activities, such as boarding up windows and storing loose objects.

Evacuate areas that might be affected by storm surge flooding. If evacuating, leave early.

Notify neighbors and a family member outside of the warned area of your evacuation plans.

Read the Hawaii Boater’s Hurricane and Tsunami Safety Manual for recommended precautions to protect your boat prior to a storm.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC) issues tropical cyclone warnings, watches, advisories, discussions, and statements for all tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific from 140 Degrees West Longitude to the International Dateline. The season officially begins on June 1 and ends on November 30. However, tropical cyclones can occur at any time. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Honolulu activates the CPHC when: (1) a tropical cyclone moves into the Central Pacific from the Eastern Pacific, (2) a tropical cyclone forms in the Central Pacific, or (3) a tropical cyclone moves into the Central Pacific from the West.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar, webcam and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

