MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has asked the President of the United States to declare a major disaster for the State of Hawai‘i as a result of the impacts from Hurricane Lane. This includes floods and wildfires that occurred as a result of the hurricane, from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2018.

“The magnitude and severity of the disaster requires federal assistance. This exceeds the state’s response capability and it has impacted local governments,” said Gov. Ige.

The governor is requesting the authorization of the Public Assistance Grant Program, the full complement of Individual Assistance programs, and the Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Assistance program for Hawai‘i County and Maui County. In addition, Gov. Ige is requesting the Hazard Mitigation Grant program statewide, and 100 percent federal funding for a 72-hour period in the initial days of the disaster.

PDF of Governor Ige’s cover letter to President Donald Trump here.

