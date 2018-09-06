At 5 p.m. HST (0300 UTC), the distinct eye of Hurricane Olivia was located near latitude 19.1 North, longitude 129.7 West. Olivia is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through Saturday. A gradual turn toward the west is expected Saturday night or Sunday.

Satellite data indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts. Olivia is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next 12 to 24 hours, but gradual weakening should begin thereafter.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 948 mb (28.00 inches).

Olivia’s satellite presentation is an outstanding example of an annular hurricane with the shape of a truck tire. In fact, the Annular Hurricane Index on the Statistical Hurricane Intensity Prediction Scheme (SHIPS) model output is 100. The hurricane has a distinct clear eye surrounded by a ring of very deep convection.

The current annular pattern indicates that hurricane should weaken more slowly that indicated by guidance in the short term. Nevertheless, since the ocean is a little bit cooler along the forecast track, very gradual weakening is forecast through the next 5 days. The confidence in the intensity forecast is not very high.

On the contrary, the confidence in the track forecast is high. Olivia is fully embedded within the easterly flow south of a subtropical high, and the hurricane is moving toward the west-northwest or 290 degrees at 12 knots. The subtropical high will persist, and most likely expand farther westward, and this flow pattern will force Olivia to move on the general westward track or even south of due west by the end of the forecast period. Guidance for the next 5 days is in extremely good agreement and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast in on top of the skinny guidance envelope.

Actions to take whenever a tropical storm or hurricane nears Hawaii

All of Hawaii’s citizens should know what to do during a hurricane, tropical storm watches and warnings. Watches and warnings are prepared for the Hawaiian Islands by the National Weather Service Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu. When watches and warnings are issued, people should closely monitor the Internet, radio, TV, or NOAA Weather Radio for official bulletins of the storm’s progress and instructions from civil defense authorities. Jim Weyman, director of the Central Pacific Hurricane Center, said, “Although you and your family may have never experienced a hurricane, don’t be complacent! It’s not a matter of if a hurricane will occur, but when one will occur. All of the Hawaiian Islands are at risk for a hurricane and we should all know what actions to take.”

For the Central Pacific Ocean a Hurricane/Tropical Storm Watch means hurricane/tropical storm conditions are possible in the specified area of the Watch, usually within 48 hours.

When a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Watch is issued:

Fuel and service family vehicles.

Prepare to cover all windows and door openings with boards, shutters or other shielding materials.

Check food and water supplies. Have clean, air-tight containers on hand to store at least two weeks of drinking water (14 gallons per person), and stock up on canned provisions. Keep a small cooler with frozen gel packs handy for packing refrigerated items.

Check prescription medicines – obtain at least 10-14 day supply.

Stock up on extra batteries for radios, flashlights, and lanterns.

Store and secure outdoor lawn furniture and other loose, lightweight objects, such as garbage cans and garden tools.

Check and replenish first-aid supplies.

Have on hand an extra supply of cash.

Read the Hawaii Boater’s Hurricane and Tsunami Safety Manual for recommended precautions to protect your boat prior to a storm.

For the Central Pacific Ocean a Hurricane/Tropical Storm Warning means hurricane/tropical storm conditions are expected in the specified area of the Warning, usually within 36 hours.

When a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Warning is issued:

Follow instructions issued by civil defense. Leave immediately if ordered to do so.

Complete preparation activities, such as boarding up windows and storing loose objects.

Evacuate areas that might be affected by storm surge flooding. If evacuating, leave early.

Notify neighbors and a family member outside of the warned area of your evacuation plans.

Read the Hawaii Boater’s Hurricane and Tsunami Safety Manual for recommended precautions to protect your boat prior to a storm.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC) issues tropical cyclone warnings, watches, advisories, discussions, and statements for all tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific from 140 Degrees West Longitude to the International Dateline. The season officially begins on June 1 and ends on November 30. However, tropical cyclones can occur at any time. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Honolulu activates the CPHC when: (1) a tropical cyclone moves into the Central Pacific from the Eastern Pacific, (2) a tropical cyclone forms in the Central Pacific, or (3) a tropical cyclone moves into the Central Pacific from the West.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar, webcam and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

