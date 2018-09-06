Brown Water Advisory

The Department of Health has issued a Brown Water Advisory for Hilo Bay, and up the Hamakua Coast to Laupahoehoe on Hawaii Island. Heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering the waters of the eastern coast of Hawaii Island.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown, you are advised to stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

High Surf Warning

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning for east facing shores of Hawaii Island, Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Kauai until 6 a.m. Friday (Sept 7).

A large swell from Hurricane Norman will peak late today and gradually decline Friday along east facing shores of the Big Island, Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Kauai.

Surf is increasing to 12-18 feet today along east facing shores of the Big Island and Maui. Increasing to 10 to 15 ft today, along east facing shores of Molokai, Oahu, and Kauai. The surf will be peaking late today and dropping Friday.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Small Craft Advisory

High pressure north of the state will maintain locally breezy northeast trade winds through tonight, producing Small Craft Advisory conditions through the Alenuihaha and Pailolo Channels, Maalea Bay, and waters southeast of the Big Island. A large east swell, generated from Hurricane Norman, will produce seas above the Small Craft Advisory threshold through tonight, mainly for windward waters and waters exposed to the east swell.

A Small Craft Advisory indicates inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.

Hurricane Warning

Hawaiian offshore waters beyond 40 nautical miles out to 240 nautical miles including the portion of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument east of French Frigate Shoals

Seas given as significant wave height, which is the average height of the highest 1/3 of the waves. Individual waves may be more than twice the significant wave height.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



