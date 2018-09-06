Hawaii County Civil Defense Hurricane Norman audio message

This is a Civil Defense Hurricane Norman update for 5 a.m., Thursday, September 6, 2018

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center reports that as of 5 am, Hurricane Norman is a Category 3 hurricane, 305 miles East North East of Hilo with sustained winds of 115 mph, moving WNW at 8 mph.

The National Weather Service reports that a High Surf Warning has been issued for the north and east facing shores of Hawaii Island, from South Point to Upolu Point. Winds may also increase in localized areas today.

Due to the forecasted weather conditions, the following closures and recommendations are now in effect:

All County beach parks on the north and east side of the island, from South Point to Upolu Point, will be closed today. All permits and reservations for these parks have been cancelled.

Boat owners should take measures to secure their vessels until the danger passes. (Hilo Area)

Oceanfront residents are urged to be on alert for high and dangerous surf conditions through Friday.

All schools and roads are open at this time.

All closures will be updated in real time here: www.hawaiicounty.gov/2018-hurr…

More information on hurricane preparedness can be found here: www.hawaiicounty.gov/emergency…

Civil Defense is monitoring the storm and will keep you informed of any changes that may affect your safety. Do take this time to assure that emergency plans are updated.

At 5 a.m. HST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Norman was located near latitude 20.7 North, longitude 150.5 West. Norman is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and a turn toward the northwest is expected today. Norman is forecast to continue to move toward the northwest on Friday and Saturday, and along the forecast track, the center of Norman is expected to pass 200 to 300 miles to the northeast of the main Hawaiian Islands.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts. Norman is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Steady weakening is expected during the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 960 mb (28.35 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

SURF: Large swells generated by Norman will continue to build across the Hawaiian Islands today. Large and potentially dangerous surf is expected along east facing shores through at least tonight. See the High Surf Warning currently in effect for more details.

Actions to take whenever a tropical storm or hurricane nears Hawaii

All of Hawaii’s citizens should know what to do during a hurricane, tropical storm watches and warnings. Watches and warnings are prepared for the Hawaiian Islands by the National Weather Service Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu. When watches and warnings are issued, people should closely monitor the Internet, radio, TV, or NOAA Weather Radio for official bulletins of the storm’s progress and instructions from civil defense authorities. Jim Weyman, director of the Central Pacific Hurricane Center, said, “Although you and your family may have never experienced a hurricane, don’t be complacent! It’s not a matter of if a hurricane will occur, but when one will occur. All of the Hawaiian Islands are at risk for a hurricane and we should all know what actions to take.”

For the Central Pacific Ocean a Hurricane/Tropical Storm Watch means hurricane/tropical storm conditions are possible in the specified area of the Watch, usually within 48 hours.

When a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Watch is issued:

Fuel and service family vehicles.

Prepare to cover all windows and door openings with boards, shutters or other shielding materials.

Check food and water supplies. Have clean, air-tight containers on hand to store at least two weeks of drinking water (14 gallons per person), and stock up on canned provisions. Keep a small cooler with frozen gel packs handy for packing refrigerated items.

Check prescription medicines – obtain at least 10-14 day supply.

Stock up on extra batteries for radios, flashlights, and lanterns.

Store and secure outdoor lawn furniture and other loose, lightweight objects, such as garbage cans and garden tools.

Check and replenish first-aid supplies.

Have on hand an extra supply of cash.

Read the Hawaii Boater’s Hurricane and Tsunami Safety Manual for recommended precautions to protect your boat prior to a storm.

For the Central Pacific Ocean a Hurricane/Tropical Storm Warning means hurricane/tropical storm conditions are expected in the specified area of the Warning, usually within 36 hours.

When a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Warning is issued:

Follow instructions issued by civil defense. Leave immediately if ordered to do so.

Complete preparation activities, such as boarding up windows and storing loose objects.

Evacuate areas that might be affected by storm surge flooding. If evacuating, leave early.

Notify neighbors and a family member outside of the warned area of your evacuation plans.

Read the Hawaii Boater’s Hurricane and Tsunami Safety Manual for recommended precautions to protect your boat prior to a storm.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC) issues tropical cyclone warnings, watches, advisories, discussions, and statements for all tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific from 140 Degrees West Longitude to the International Dateline. The season officially begins on June 1 and ends on November 30. However, tropical cyclones can occur at any time. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Honolulu activates the CPHC when: (1) a tropical cyclone moves into the Central Pacific from the Eastern Pacific, (2) a tropical cyclone forms in the Central Pacific, or (3) a tropical cyclone moves into the Central Pacific from the West.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar, webcam and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

