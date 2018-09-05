MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of August 27, through September 2, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 26 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 761 DUI arrests compared with 757 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.5 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 6 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 6 178 Puna 5 169 Ka‘ū 1 18 Kona 11 313 South Kohala 3 67 North Kohala 0 7 Island Total 26 761

There have been 827 major accidents so far this year compared with 898 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7.9 percent.

To date, there were 19 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 21 fatalities, compared with 24 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 20.6 percent for fatal crashes, and 19.2 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



