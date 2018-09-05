MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Island Police have charged a 24-year-old Hilo man with multiple offenses in connection to a series of burglaries in the South Hilo District.

On Thursday night, (August 30), at 8:15 p.m., after conferring with prosecutors, police charged Sanvin Silem with 3 counts of first-degree burglary, 3 counts of second-degree burglary, 3 counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, 1 count of first-degree theft, 1 count of second-degree theft, 1 count of third-degree theft, 3 counts of fourth-degree theft, 1 count of second-degree criminal trespass, 1 count of fourth-degree criminal property damage, 1 count of fraud use credit card, 1 count of theft credit card, 1 count of possession confidential information, and 1 count of Identity theft. Total bail for Silem was set at $179,000, and he made his initial court appearance in South Hilo District court last week on Friday, (August 31). Silem was also charged for an outstanding warrant of arrest.

Police conducted followup investigations at several businesses and residences in the South Hilo district after they were able to link a series of burglaries to Silem that were reported in the Industrial Area and the Waiakea area, which occurred between, (July and August).

Anyone who may have any information about these incidents is asked to call Community Policing Officer Keith Simeona at (808) 961-2350 or email him at keith.simeona@hawaiicounty.gov.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



