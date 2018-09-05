MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Richard Eugene Carvalho, 75-years-old who has been reported as Missing.

He was last seen in the Honoka’a area on, (August 24). He is described as about 5-feet-9-inches, 150 pounds, slim build, gray and white hair with a full white beard.

Anyone who may have any information about Carvalho or his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Kayne Keli’i at (808) 961-2378 or Kayne.kelii@hawaiicounty.gov.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



