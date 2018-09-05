At 5 a.m. (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Norman was located near latitude 19.5 North, longitude 147.7 West. Norman is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through this morning. Norman is expected to slow its forward motion slightly, and turn toward the west-northwest later today and tonight. A turn toward the northwest is expected Thursday and Thursday night.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts, and Norman is now a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are possible today, followed by gradual weakening from tonight through Thursday night. Norman is expected to remain a hurricane through Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 962 mb (28.41 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

SURF: Large swells generated by Norman will continue to spread from east to west across the Hawaiian Islands during the next couple of days. Large and potentially dangerous surf produced by these swells is expected along east facing shores through Thursday night.

Actions to take whenever a tropical storm or hurricane nears Hawaii

All of Hawaii’s citizens should know what to do during a hurricane, tropical storm watches and warnings. Watches and warnings are prepared for the Hawaiian Islands by the National Weather Service Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu. When watches and warnings are issued, people should closely monitor the Internet, radio, TV, or NOAA Weather Radio for official bulletins of the storm’s progress and instructions from civil defense authorities. Jim Weyman, director of the Central Pacific Hurricane Center, said, “Although you and your family may have never experienced a hurricane, don’t be complacent! It’s not a matter of if a hurricane will occur, but when one will occur. All of the Hawaiian Islands are at risk for a hurricane and we should all know what actions to take.”

For the Central Pacific Ocean a Hurricane/Tropical Storm Watch means hurricane/tropical storm conditions are possible in the specified area of the Watch, usually within 48 hours.

When a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Watch is issued:

Fuel and service family vehicles.

Prepare to cover all windows and door openings with boards, shutters or other shielding materials.

Check food and water supplies. Have clean, air-tight containers on hand to store at least two weeks of drinking water (14 gallons per person), and stock up on canned provisions. Keep a small cooler with frozen gel packs handy for packing refrigerated items.

Check prescription medicines – obtain at least 10-14 day supply.

Stock up on extra batteries for radios, flashlights, and lanterns.

Store and secure outdoor lawn furniture and other loose, lightweight objects, such as garbage cans and garden tools.

Check and replenish first-aid supplies.

Have on hand an extra supply of cash.

Read the Hawaii Boater’s Hurricane and Tsunami Safety Manual for recommended precautions to protect your boat prior to a storm.

For the Central Pacific Ocean a Hurricane/Tropical Storm Warning means hurricane/tropical storm conditions are expected in the specified area of the Warning, usually within 36 hours.

When a Hurricane or Tropical Storm Warning is issued:

Follow instructions issued by civil defense. Leave immediately if ordered to do so.

Complete preparation activities, such as boarding up windows and storing loose objects.

Evacuate areas that might be affected by storm surge flooding. If evacuating, leave early.

Notify neighbors and a family member outside of the warned area of your evacuation plans.

Read the Hawaii Boater’s Hurricane and Tsunami Safety Manual for recommended precautions to protect your boat prior to a storm.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC) issues tropical cyclone warnings, watches, advisories, discussions, and statements for all tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific from 140 Degrees West Longitude to the International Dateline. The season officially begins on June 1 and ends on November 30. However, tropical cyclones can occur at any time. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Honolulu activates the CPHC when: (1) a tropical cyclone moves into the Central Pacific from the Eastern Pacific, (2) a tropical cyclone forms in the Central Pacific, or (3) a tropical cyclone moves into the Central Pacific from the West.

