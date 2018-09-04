Hawaii County Civil Defense audio message

Brown Water Advisory

The Department of Health has issued a Brown Water Advisory for Hilo Bay, and up the Hamakua Coast to Laupahoehoe on Hawaii Island. Heavy rain has resulted in storm water runoff entering the waters of the eastern coast of Hawaii Island.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown, you are advised to stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

High Surf Warning

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning for east facing shores of Hawaii Island and Maui until 6 a.m. Friday (Sept 7).

A large east swell associated with Hurricane Norman is expected to start spreading across the eastern end of the island chain tonight. Surf along the east facing shores of the Big Island and Maui will likely see surf rise to advisory levels this evening and to warning levels by Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores of Molokai, Oahu, and Kauai will likely see surf rise to advisory levels Wednesday, and to Warning levels by Thursday. The swell is expected to peak Thursday into Thursday night.

Surf is forecast to be in the 6-8 foot range later today, 8-12 feet tonight and 10-15 feet on Wednesday, and 12-18 feet late Wednesday and Thursday.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Small Craft Advisory

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a small craft advisory for Maalaea Bay, the Pailolo, and Alenuihaha Channels, Hawaii Island leeward and southeast waters now until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Winds and Seas: Northeast winds 20 to 25 knot, and seas up to 10 feet.

A Small Craft Advisory indicates inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.

Hurricane Warning

Hawaiian offshore waters beyond 40 nautical miles out to 240 nautical miles including the portion of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument east of French Frigate Shoals

Seas given as significant wave height, which is the average height of the highest 1/3 of the waves. Individual waves may be more than twice the significant wave height.

