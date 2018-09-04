MEDIA RELEASE

Switch to new system expected to cause some delays

HONOLULU, Sept. 4, 2018 – Hawaiian Electric, Maui Electric and Hawaiʻi Electric Light will be upgrading their computer software at the end of the month, affecting phone, online and walk-in services from Friday, Sept. 28, to Monday, Oct. 1, 2018

During that period, customer service representatives will not have access to account information, which will limit their ability to service requests. The companies will resume normal business operations on Tuesday, Oct. 2, but customers should expect delays and longer wait times due to higher call volume.

“We are constantly seeking ways to be more efficient and this software upgrade will give our employees new tools to help customers,” said Jim Alberts, senior vice president of customer service. “Anyone who has ever had to switch to new software knows that navigating a new system can take time. We thank our customers in advance for their patience.”

Here’s how the upgrade could affect customers:

Expect limited customer services (phone, online and bill payment centers) on Friday, Sept. 28, and Monday, Oct. 1. Please have your 12-digit account number available.

If you’re moving or you need to start, stop or reconnect service in late September or early October, submit your requests as soon as possible. Don’t wait until Sept. 28. Requests to start, stop or reconnect service received on Sept. 28 and Oct. 1 likely will be subject to a delay of three to five business days.

Customers who make in-person payments on Sept. 28 and Oct. 1 at the companies’ payment centers must have a remittance stub or account number to ensure proper account credit.

Bill-payment reminder calls, notices, and mailings will be temporarily suspended from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

There may be delays if you have pending electrical service requests new service, removals, relocations, upgrades, etc.

To learn more about how the software upgrade will impact customers, go to:

www.hawaiianelectric.com/syste…

www.mauielectric.com/systemupg…

www.hawaiielectriclight.com/sy…

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



