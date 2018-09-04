MEDIA RELEASE

Across the broad Pacific, many cultural groups were known historically for transporting themselves in outrigger and/or double-hulled canoes—along coastlines, around atoll lagoons, and from one island to another, often spanning great distances. A spectacular example of the Polynesian double-hulled canoe is the wa‘a kaulua of Hawai‘i, still crafted and used today. Sailor and canoe builder Kiko Johnston-Kitazawa (“Captain Kiko”) shares his knowledge and experience of these marvelous canoes at the Lyman Museum on two occasions: Monday evening, September 10, 7-8:30 p.m., and the following afternoon, Tuesday, September 11, 3-4:30 p.m.

The nationally accredited and Smithsonian-affiliated Lyman Museum showcases the natural and cultural history of Hawai‘i. Located in historic downtown Hilo at 276 Haili Street,

the Museum is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. For more information, call (808) 935-5021 or visit www.lymanmuseum.org

